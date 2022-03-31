House of the Dragon: HBO Reveals Premiere Date for Game of Thrones Prequel Series

House of the Dragon finally has a premiere date. HBO has revealed that the prequel series to Game of Thrones will arrive in August with the release of a poster. The fantasy series, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood book, will also be available for streaming on HBO Max.

Starring Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans, the series is set 200 years before Game of Thrones, and it revolves around the rise of the House Targaryen. The show’s extended cast includes Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn.

Ten episodes are planned for the HBO series’ first season. House of the Dragon arrives on August 21st. Check out the poster teasing the series below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see House of the Dragon on HBO?