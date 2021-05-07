House of the Dragon: HBO Teases Game of Thrones Prequel Series

House of the Dragon is coming to HBO soon, and the cable channel has now released some early photos. A prequel series, it’s set 300 years before the events in Game of Thrones. Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, and Emma D’Arcy star in the new fantasy drama.

HBO revealed more about House of the Dragon in a press release.

“HBO has released the first official images from the upcoming drama series, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, which is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. HOUSE OF THE DRAGON recently began production and will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max in 2022.

Featured cast include the following:

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen: The king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen: The younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Snake”: Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As “The Sea Snake,” the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower: The daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower: The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.”