Bel-Air: Peacock Drama Series to Launch on Super Bowl Sunday

Bel-Air has its premiere date. The series will make a big launch on Super Bowl Sunday in February. Starring Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones, the series is a reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the popular Will Smith comedy that aired on NBC in the 1990s.

Peacock revealed the following about the reboot:

“Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy & Susan Borowitz act as executive producers on the series. The series was given a two-season order.

Bel-Air premieres on February 13th. New episodes will then release weekly on Peacock. Check out a previously released trailer for the series below.

