Airing on the TBS cable channel, the American Dad! TV show stars the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart. The story centers around super-patriotic CIA weapons expert Stan Smith (MacFarlane) and his unorthodox family and housemates — blissfully unaware wife Francine (Schaal), geeky son Steve (Grimes), activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), son-in-law Jeff (Fischer), sassy space alien Roger (MacFarlane), and Klaus (Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.



Season 16 Ratings

The 16th season of American Dad! averages a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 560,000 viewers. Compared to season 15, that’s down by 13% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership. Find out how American Dad! stacks up against other TBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

American Dad! has been renewed for a 17th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if TBS will cancel the American Dad! as it’s already been renewed for season 17. Could that be the end of this long-running animated show? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Dad! cancellation or renewal news.



