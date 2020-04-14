American Dad!: Season 15 Ratings

Once again, there’s no need to worry if American Dad! be cancelled or renewed for season 16. While other TBS comedy series have been cancelled, this animated series has already been renewed through season 17. How long will this show continue? Stay tuned.

An animated TBS sitcom, American Dad! centers on the super-patriotic Stan Smith and his unorthodox family. In addition to his wife and kids, the household also includes a unique goldfish and an alien. The series stars voice cast Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Patrick Stewart, and Dee Bradley Baker. Guest stars in season 15 include Jane Lynch, Patton Oswalt, Ron Perlman, Craig Robinson, Criss Angel, Bill Nye, and singer The Weeknd..

For comparisons: Season 14 of American Dad! on TBS averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 756,000 viewers.

