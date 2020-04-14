Vulture Watch

Airing on the TBS cable channel, American Dad! centers on the super-patriotic Stan Smith and his unorthodox family. In addition to his wife and kids, the household also includes a unique goldfish and an alien. The series stars voice cast Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Patrick Stewart, and Dee Bradley Baker. Guest stars in season 15 include Jane Lynch, Patton Oswalt, Ron Perlman, Craig Robinson, Criss Angel, Bill Nye, and singer The Weeknd.



Season 15 Ratings

The 15th season of American Dad! averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 694,000 viewers. Compared to season 14, that’s down by 5% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership. Find out how American Dad! stacks up against other TBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S American Dad! has been renewed for a 16th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if TBS will cancel or renew American Dad! for season 16. The animated series has already been renewed through season 17. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Dad! cancellation or renewal news.



