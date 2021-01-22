The Walking Dead: Season 10; AMC Releases Trailer Ahead of Series’ Return

The Walking Dead is returning with new episodes of its 10th season on AMC. A brand new trailer has now been released by the network. Fans will see six episodes of the popular zombie series air starting in February.

Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Avi Nash, Callan McAuliffe, Nadia Hilker, Eleanor Matsuura, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Samantha Morton, Cassady McClincy, and Ryan Hurst star in the series which follows the survivors of a zombie apocalypse.

AMC revealed more about the return of The Walking Dead in a press release. Check that out below.

“AMC released today the trailer for the highly-anticipated return of The Walking Dead. The extended 10th season of six new episodes premieres Sunday, February 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. All six episodes will also debut early on AMC+, the premium streaming bundle, every Thursday prior to the episodes’ linear premiere on Sundays, beginning February 25. In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact? New guest stars featured in these episodes include Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason, Scorpion) as “Mays” and Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, White Collar, Friday Night In with the Morgans) as “Lucille,” along with new co-star Okea Eme-Akwari (Greenland, Cobra Kai) as “Elijah,” among others. Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, The Walking Dead is produced by AMC Studios and executive produced by Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Angela Kang, Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Joseph Incaprera and Denise Huth.”

Check out the preview for the return of The Walking Dead below.

