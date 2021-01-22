Year of the Rabbit: Season Two Cancelled; Channel 4 and IFC Renewal Reversed

Year of the Rabbit will not be airing its second season on Channel 4 in the UK. The network has backtracked on its renewal, which it gave last February. Matt Berry stars in this series as a detective solving crimes in Victorian London. He is joined by Freddie Fox and Susan Wokoma.

Fans might still a second season of the period drama. Objective Media Group is looking for a new UK partner to bring the series back to the small screen.

Layla Smith, from Objective Media Group, said the following about the series, per Deadline:

“Year Of The Rabbit is a victim of the devastating effects of Covid. IFC are very committed to the show, but we will need to find another partner — and we’re working on that.”

A statement from Channel 4 revealed more:

“We’re hugely proud of this hilarious and fearless comedy series, but as result of the impact of Covid on our schedules we have made the difficult decision not to enter into a second series with a heavy heart.”

