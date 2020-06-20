Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

This Way Up: Season Two in the Works from Hulu and Channel 4

by Jessica Pena,

This Way Up TV show on Hulu/Channel 4: (canceled or renewed?)

Things are looking up for This Way Up. Deadline reports Hulu and Channel 4 are developing a second season of the British TV show.

The comedy-drama, which airs on Hulu in the U.S. and on Channel 4 in the U.K., stars Aisling Bea as a woman trying to put her life back together in the wake of a nervous breakdown. The cast also includes Tobias Menzies, Sharon Horgan, and Aasif Mandvi.

According to Deadline, This Way Up creator/star Aisling Bea has been writing a second season of the TV show with plans to shoot later this year. Star Tobias Menzies confirmed, in a recent Deadline interview, that Bea is writing the scripts for season two and hopes to shoot soon:

I think I’m allowed to say this, but yes, Aisling [Bea] is writing. Everyone is very keen to make some more of it. Hopefully, that’s one of the things we can do when we work out how to film again.

The desire is to do it later this year and I’d love to go and do some more. I think it’s really great.”

What do you think? Have you seen This Way Up? Will you watch season two?


Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
PhilS Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PhilS
Reader
PhilS

Hang on tight when you first watch this.

I have watched many shows where there is a deliberate intention to make you feel uncomfortable.

But none had the same effect as this during the very first episode and I had to stop watching as I unbelievably found myself going down a very deep hole in my mind and it was wholly unpleasant to a very disturbing degree.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 20, 2020 10:27 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz