The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season Five Gets New Premiere Date on Bravo

The Real Housewives of Potomac has a new premiere date after its last premiere date was delayed. The reality series will return with its fifth season in August.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 premieres on Sunday, August 2, at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Returning this season: Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels, and Candiace Dillard Bassett

New housewife Wendy Osefo joins this season with brains and sass, and she’s making sure the ladies put some respect on her name

Love is in the air as Gizelle Bryant rekindles a relationship with her ex-husband, pastor Jamal Bryant, but her daughters are struggling to accept their new normal, making things challenging for the couple.

Although Karen Huger and Ray are back in Potomac with a beautiful new home, their 23-year “institution” may be in question when Karen discovers that Ray’s feelings for her might not be the same as they used to be.

Ashley Darby and Michael are in heavenly bliss with their new baby, Dean. But just when their relationship gets back on track, their newfound happiness is threatened by news of Michael’s wild night on the town.

Robyn Dixon and Juan have been through hell and back, and after living under one roof with their two sons for six years, Robyn is ready to make things official. Now all she needs is for Juan to make his move or will she make hers first?

Juggling a house with three kids and a new feathered friend is taking its toll on Monique Samuels. The last thing she needs is drama with Candiace, but when a night with the girls gets out of hand, their friendship takes a turn that impacts all the women.

Candiace Dillard Bassett and Chris celebrate their first year of marriage and contemplate adding a baby to the equation. Before Candiace can focus on family matters, though, she must deal with her unresolved issues with Ashley and mounting conflicts with Monique.

Nigerian-American Dr. Wendy Osefo, the newest housewife, is a triple threat as a professor, political analyst, and entrepreneur. She’s been married for nine years and is the mother of three children, including a newborn daughter. Never one to be underestimated, she is full of sass and ready to make her mark in Potomac.”