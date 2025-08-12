Family Lockup: A&E Previews Premiere of Docuseries from 60 Days In Producers

Family Lockup is headed to A&E. The network has released a new preview of the docuseries, produced by the same team behind 60 Days In. This new series aims to reunite families while the inmate is still incarcerated.

A&E revealed the following about the series:

“A&E’s powerful new docuseries, “Family Lockup”, follows a groundbreaking re-entry program in which estranged family members of inmates attempt to rebuild their broken relationships from within prison walls to help their incarcerated loved ones regain the support that can help them stay out of jail – for good.

From “60 Days In” producer Lucky 8 and “Hip Hop Homicides” producer Monami Productions, the series tracks family members who spend two nights behind bars, alongside their inmate-relatives, in the Hampden County Jail in Hampden County, MA, part of an initiative instituted by Sheriff Nick Cocchi that redefines correctional rehabilitation and spotlights the critical role family dynamics play, both in incarceration and in the reintegration of individuals for whom jail can be a revolving door. The series will follow 10 families as they navigate this transformative journey.

The ten-episode series premieres Thursday, August 21 at 10pm ET/PT.

The series also features Psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere, who facilitates intense sessions between inmates and their loved ones to rebuild fractured relationships and foster empathy that can make a crucial difference upon an inmate’s release. Confronted with the stark reality of incarceration, family members risk their own safety to resolve issues and mend broken bonds as they attempt to provide a lifeline they hope can turn things around.

With no guarantees, family members must ultimately decide if they can stay in the inmates’ lives or will need to cut ties. Will the process help pave the way for healing and reunion for these 10 families or will some inmates find themselves facing reintegration alone?

“So much of a person’s ability to succeed after incarceration comes down to whether they have the support of their family and loved ones. The ‘Family Lockup’ program shines a light on the critical role relationships play in breaking the cycle of recidivism,” said Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “When we can help rebuild trust and strengthen these bonds inside the jail, we give people a real chance to stay out for good. This series shows that rehabilitation is not just about the individual – it’s about healing families and communities too.”

“Family Lockup” is produced by Lucky 8 and Monami Productions for A&E Network. For Lucky 8, Greg Henry, Kim Woodard, Isaac Holub, George Kralovansky and Miranda Johnson-Smith executive produce. Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R. Gayle and Michael Lang executive produce for Monami Productions. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E. A+E Global Media holds exclusive, worldwide distribution rights to “Family Lockup” in all media.”