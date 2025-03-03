Stadium Lockup: New A&E Series Follows Police and Security at Cleveland Browns Stadium

Stadium Lockup is coming soon to A&E. The new docuseries will follow the police and security at Cleveland Browns Stadium as they tackle crimes during the NFL team’s home games.

A team of almost 1,000 law enforcement officers handles the crowd of 67,000 fans each time the Browns play at home. A&E released a press release with more about the upcoming series.

“A&E announces new series “Stadium Lockup” following the security team at the Cleveland Browns’ stadium in Ohio. Game day can be an electric, cathartic, emotional experience shared by over 67,000 die-hard fans who come together inside this city within a city. With so much excitement comes plenty of action and the security team must stay on high alert as rule breaking and bad behavior won’t be tolerated. Over the course of ten episodes, viewers get an in-depth look at what it takes to keep everyone safe during game time. “Stadium Lockup” premieres on Wednesday, March 19 at 9PM ET/PT. Protecting the thousands of fans visiting the stadium on game days is a highly trained force of nearly 1,000 brave and dedicated men and women from law enforcement, multiple private security agencies as well as medics with a nearby hospital. All fans purchasing a ticket agree to abide by the Stadium’s strict code of conduct and agree to being recorded but often, with tensions running high on and off the field, the security team is faced with a multitude of issues. The series provides unprecedented access to the stadium’s command center where approximately 500 CCTV cameras are monitored in real time by the staff. Whether it’s unruly disputes, disorderly conduct, life-saving efforts, or heartfelt reunions with lost children – viewers get a behind the scenes look as officers and medics are dispatched on hundreds of calls. Each game day is unpredictable and although law enforcement and security try to de-escalate every situation, there are 4 holding cells on the property, and if fans break the strict code of conduct, they risk being ejected or worse… get a one-way ticket to stadium lockup. “Stadium Lockup” is produced for A&E by RIVR Media in association with Skydance Sports. Executive producers for RIVR Media are Dee Bagwell Haslam and Lori Golden-Stryer. Executive producers for Skydance Sports are Jason T. Reed and Jon Weinbach. Sean Gottlieb and Maitee Cueva serve as executive producers for A&E. A+E holds worldwide distribution rights for “Stadium Lockup.””

The preview for the new series is below.

