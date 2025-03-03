Mud Madness, Hustlers Gamblers Crooks, Expedition Files: Discovery Channel Renews Five Series

Discovery Channel is sticking with five of its freshmen shows. The cable network has renewed Expedition Files, Hustlers Gamblers Crooks, In the Eye of the Storm, The Last Woodsmen, and Mud Madness for second seasons. Each of the shows, which premiered in 2024, had 8.5 million viewers.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the shows in a press release.

“Discovery Channel, the #1 cable network among Men 25-54, excluding news and sports, has greenlit second seasons of five successful series that debuted in 2024.

Set to return this year, Expedition Files, Hustlers Gamblers Crooks, In the Eye of the Storm, The Last Woodsmen and Mud Madness were each top three cable series among Men 25-54 in their respective timeslots, excluding news and sports, and each reached at least 8.5 million viewers. Led by global adventurer Josh Gates, Expedition Files became the network’s highest rated freshman series of 2024. These unscripted shows expand Discovery’s scope by transporting viewers into real, high-stakes environments with authentic characters who stop at nothing to explore new spaces and achieve their dreams.

“With these five series, Discovery Channel discovered new worlds, offering magnetic characters in epic settings that resonated with viewers,” said Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer of US Networks and President of Discovery Networks. “This success reinforces our commitment to finding interesting subcultures and fascinating people who have extraordinary stories to tell.”

Descriptions of each series are below.

EXPEDITION FILES: Explorer Josh Gates travels through history on a search to uncover new evidence and answers to the world’s most captivating and unexplained mysteries. Each episode explores compelling true stories that defy explanation, offering stunning revelations and surprising new insights. EXPEDITION FILES is produced for Discovery Channel by Ping Pong Productions.

HUSTLERS GAMBLERS CROOKS: This series features true stories of high-stakes hustlers, gamblers, and crooks told by those who lived them. Structured like a Hollywood thriller, it’s packed with gut-wrenching moments. Root for these underdogs who risk it all to change their futures. HUSTLERS GAMBLERS CROOKS is produced for Discovery Channel by Ping Pong Productions.

IN THE EYE OF THE STORM: Anchored by groundbreaking crowdsourced storytelling, IN THE EYE OF THE STORM reveals the chaos and drama that takes place in the epicenter of recent natural disasters. Every episode is told exclusively through first-hand accounts of everyday people, and seen through the lens of phones, security cameras, and other points of view that capture the dramatic moments that would change their lives forever. IN THE EYE OF THE STORM is produced for Discovery Channel by Arrow Media.

THE LAST WOODSMEN: Deep in the wilds of the Pacific Northwest, veteran logger Jared Douglas risks life and livelihood to harvest the most massive – and valuable – timber on Earth. Working at the edge of the world, and armed only with old-school axes and chainsaws, Jared and his crew purposefully leave the modern world behind as they pursue their dreams in the wild. But the job, despite the big paydays and breathtaking surroundings, is still the most dangerous known to man. One wrong move against the elements, or each other, can easily come at the ultimate price. THE LAST WOODSMEN is produced for Discovery Channel by Warm Springs Productions in association with Jolt Life.

MUD MADNESS: This high-octane series follows the off-road subculture of extreme UTV and ATV mud racing and the passionate characters that drive the sport. While the 10 best drivers in the USA put everything on the line to win the coveted MUD CUP, the series crisscrosses America’s backroads, diving deep into the complex social dynamics, deep-rooted rivalries, and wild party scene of the mud racing circuit. MUD MADNESS is produced for Discovery Channel by Original Productions, a Fremantle company.”