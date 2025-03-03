Accused: Guilty or Innocent?, Accused: Did I Do It?: A&E Sets Premieres for Existing and New Series

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? returns later this month to A&E. This season, it will be joined by a new series that will examine another side of the criminal system in Accused: Did I Do It?

A&E shared more about both shows in a press release.

“A&E Network announces the return of “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” and new series “Accused: Did I Do It?,” two gripping documentary series from Brinkworth Productions that take a deep dive into the justice system to explore the truth of guilt and innocence. Through real-time and retrospective lenses, viewers are immersed in powerful interviews and detailed evidence as these two series analyze high-stakes cases.

“Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” follows the dramatic inside stories – as they unfold – of people facing trial for serious crimes they allegedly committed. The acclaimed true crime series offers an extraordinary and compelling account of what happens when someone is formally charged with a crime and sent to trial – all solely from the perspective of the accused, their legal team and family members. Each episode follows the accused person’s journey from the planning of their legal defense, their appearances in court, to ultimately, awaiting justice. As evidence mounts and the trial approaches, these emotional stories provide an unprecedented look at what happens when your freedom is on the line. “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” premieres Thursday, March 20th from 9-11pm ET/PT with special 2-part premiere episode; New one-hour episodes then air weekly at 9pm ET/PT.

Unlike the original series, “Accused: Did I Do It?” will focus on cases that have already been fully adjudicated, following the high-stakes stories of individuals who stood trial and are facing charges for serious offenses such as first-degree murder, manslaughter, domestic terrorism, and aggravated assault. Every piece of evidence may lead to an answer, but the truth is never quite clear until the final moment of reveal. Intimately filmed in prisons and homes across the US, the location of the accused is kept a mystery as the story unfolds. Key turning points, evidence, and decisions that led to charges and eventual verdicts are pieced together with nail-biting testimony, explosive trial footage, and interviews with their defense attorneys and family members.

The series will be available On Demand and to stream on the A&E App and aetv.com.

“Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” and “Accused: Did I Do It?” are produced by Brinkworth Productions for A&E. Malcolm Brinkworth, Xander Brinkworth, Susanne Curran, Eamon Hardy, and Jonny Young are Executive Producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Maitee Cueva are Executive Producers for A&E. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” and “Accused: Did I Do It”.”