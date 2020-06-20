Live PD Police Patrol: Syndicated Spin-off Series Cancelled

The Live PD franchise is gone for good. According to NextTV, Sony Pictures Television has cancelled the A&E TV show’s syndicated spin-off series Live PD Police Patrol.

The weekly series focused on the daily work of police forces throughout the United States. “Every episode highlights the daily life-and-death situations faced by Sheriff’s Departments, Highway Patrols and local Police Departments in a diverse range of jurisdictions from Connecticut to Arizona, ” via the show’s website.

Sony Pictures Television cancelled Live PD Police Patrol after A&E ended Live PD in the wake of international protests against police brutality. Live PD Police Patrol is being pulled off the air this week.

What do you think? Do you watch Live PD Police Patrol? Do you think Sony made the right call?