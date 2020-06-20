Live PD Police Patrol: Syndicated Spin-off Series Cancelled

The Live PD franchise is gone for good. According to NextTV, Sony Pictures Television has cancelled the A&E TV show’s syndicated spin-off series Live PD Police Patrol.
The weekly series focused on the daily work of police forces throughout the United States. “Every episode highlights the daily life-and-death situations faced by Sheriff’s Departments, Highway Patrols and local Police Departments in a diverse range of jurisdictions from Connecticut to Arizona, ” via the show’s website.
Sony Pictures Television cancelled Live PD Police Patrol after A&E ended Live PD in the wake of international protests against police brutality. Live PD Police Patrol is being pulled off the air this week.
What do you think? Do you watch Live PD Police Patrol? Do you think Sony made the right call?
I can’t believe live pd was cancelled because of a bad use of force by a out off control cop. America is being destroyed by people who are using this death to burn buildings and completely destroy cities.
I COMPLETELY UNDERSTAND The recent deaths of citizens is an awful reality. Who films these confrontations before they get to this point?? If Live PD filmed 1 of these incidents, then dont show it. By NO MEANS am i saying it was justified, but very few people understand what goes on in a police officers shift. It can go from “zero to sixty” in seconds.
May God be with and provide comfort to these families, but canceling the show WONT STOP IT!!!
A&E is making a HUGE MISTAKE and the ratings will show it !!!!!!
No, the show showed life. Taught ignorant people what can happen when you break a law. The show was handled professionally and the commentators did an excellent job. It’s a shame with current events that now a good show has to cancelled. This was a show that kids, especially teens would watch with parents. It made for family time and discussions. That is something missing in todays’ family life. My family will definitely miss the show.
You don’t really want to know what I think!! You take off a series that just shows exactly what our police officers have to put up with day in day out. I know that there are some bad apples in every profession, but that should not diminish the great ones that we have. So you punish all of the great ones just because of a few bad ones. I have a wonderful relative that is a police officer and she puts her life on the line everyday to serve and protect our city and doesn’t think twice about it. This… Read more »
I totally believe that black lives matter and that racism needs to be dealt with. However I believe that all lives matter and that means cops lives matter as well. The police were given orders from higher up before facing the people who were rioting, vandalizing, stealing jewelry , destroying historical sites; I am struggling to understand what this behavior has to do with George Floyd’s senseless death at the hands of four police officers. Mr. Floyd’s family even said he would not have approved of the senseless behavior shown in the months following his death. Yes there are other… Read more »
I will NO longer watch A&E your saying all cops are bad over the bad actions of a few! This program showed the good ones. Poor judgement on your decision