Noah’s Arc: Logo Series Cast to Reunite for Charity Scripted Special

The Noah’s Arc crew is back together! It was recently announced the cast of the Logo TV show is reuniting in honor of the series’ 15th annivesary.

The drama series followed a group of gay Black men living in Los Angeles. The cast includes Darryl Stephens, Rodney Chester, Christian Vincent, Doug Spearman, and Jensen Atwood. Noah’s Arc ran on Logo for two seasons between 2005 and 2006.

On Facebook, Noah’s Arc creator Patrik-Ian Polk announced the cast will reunite for a virtual 15th anniversary special on July 5th. You can see more details about the event below:

What do you think? Have you seen Noah’s Arc? Will you watch the reunion special?