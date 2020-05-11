Live PD, What’s It Worth? Live, The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures: A&E Orders Additional Programming

A&E has added to its programming line-up and renewed one of its more popular shows. Live PD has been renewed for another 160 episodes by the cable network. What’s It Worth? Live and The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures are coming to the network.

“A&E Network expands its programming slate of original series with the greenlight of two new projects spanning across live and non-fiction genres. In addition to these new orders, A&E’s hit series and cable’s #1 show on Fridays and Saturdays in 2019, Live PD, has been renewed for an additional 160 episodes. From MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment, the three-hour live show hosted by Dan Abrams, with analysis from Tom Morris Jr. and Sgt. Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin, follows law enforcement agencies from across the country for an inside look at policing in America. Live PD will celebrate its 300th episode this June.

To expand on the network’s dedication to live programming, new series What’s It Worth? Live, hosted by comedian and collector Jeff Foxworthy and produced by ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media, will showcase live programming in an innovative way, incorporating on-air and online components to bring hidden personal treasures to consumers nationwide.

The network is also expanding its partnership with WWE? Studios for the new series The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures (wt) which joins the previously announced greenlight of five “Biography” specials showcasing WWE Legends “Macho Man” Randy Savage(R), “Rowdy” Roddy Piper(TM), Booker T(R), Stone Cold Steve Austin(R) and Shawn Michaels(R).

“A&E has always been on the forefront in bringing new nonfiction formats to television, most recently evidenced in the live space,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming for A&E. “We are proud to not only continue this success with additional episodes of the groundbreaking live documentary series Live PD but to also expand into new horizons with a never-before-attempted live television auction with What’s It Worth? Live. These must-see live series coupled with our growing partnership with WWE and the evolution of the premium Biography brand position A&E for continued growth in the year to come.”