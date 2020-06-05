Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Live PD, Cops: New Episodes Pulled in Light of Police Brutality Protests

by Jessica Pena,

Live PD TV show on A&E: canceled or renewed?

Live PD and Cops are taking some time out. A&E and Paramount Network have pulled new episodes of the cop TV shows, Variety reports.

Live PD, which airs on A&E, “showcases the policing of America, following diverse police departments from across the country in real time as they patrol their communities.” Meanwhile, the long-running series Cops follows police officers and sheriff deputies during their line of work. The show airs on Paramount Network and is headed into its 33rd season.

A&E released a statement saying they are pulling this weekend’s broadcast of Live PD out of respect for George Floyd and many others’ families:

Out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow, and in consideration for the safety of all involved, we have made the decision not to broadcast ‘Live PD’ this weekend.”

Similarly, Paramount Network has pulled the June 8th season premiere of Cops in light of ongoing protests against police brutality. A new date has not been announced and the series does not appear on the network’s website.

What do you think? Do you watch Live PD and/or Cops? Should the series continue?


Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Cda Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cda
Reader
Cda

I love Live PD but I think it’s totally appropriate to suspend show for awhile.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 5, 2020 5:54 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz