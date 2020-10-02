Cops: Cancelled TV Series Filming New Episodes for Foreign Viewers

Cops has quietly started filming new episodes even though the reality series was cancelled months ago. However, viewers in the United States won’t see these new installments. The episodes are being filmed to ‘fulfill commitments for overseas territories.’

Production for the series, which used to air on Paramount Network, is currently taking place in Spokane, Washington. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the following about filming, per The Hollywood Reporter:

“We have a longstanding relationship with Cops and [series producer] Langley Productions, and we are pleased they have decided to return, highlighting the outstanding work our deputies provide to all of you.”

Cops was cancelled by Paramount Network on June 9th. The series had been pulled from the schedule following the death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests. WGN America, which aired reruns, let its contract expire at the end of June.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Cops? Do you want these new episodes to air in the United States at some point?