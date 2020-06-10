Cops: Cancelled; No Season 33 on Paramount Network

Cops is ending its run on Paramount Network. The series was set to premiere season 33 on June 8th but that debut was delayed. Now, it won’t be returning at all. The cable network pulled the police series off its schedule earlier this month following the protests against police brutality.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the network said the following about the cancellation of the series:

“Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return.”

The series aired for 25 seasons on FOX before being cancelled in 2013. It moved to Spike TV that same year. The series remained on the cable channel when it was rebranded as Paramount Network.

Airing on Monday nights, season 32 of the series finished airing in May. There is no word yet about another channel picking up season 33 of the long-running series.

WGN America and Pluto TV currently air Cops in syndication. WGN America’s contract expires this month and the cable channel does not plan to renew it. Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS-owned streaming service, continues to air reruns. Paramount Network is also owned by ViacomCBS.

