Every Year After: Prime Video Releases Premiere Date, Trailer and Poster for Series Based on Carley Fortune Novel

Every Year After has its arrival date set. The romantic drama inspired by the Carley Fortune novel will arrive next month, with all eight episodes landing at once.

Sadie Soverall, Matt Cornett, Aurora Perrineau, Abigail Cowen, Michael Bradway, Joseph Chiu and Elisha Cuthbert star in the series, which follows Percy and Sam through their relationship.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Told over the course of six years and one week in Barry’s Bay – the quintessential lake town – Every Year After is a romantic, nostalgic story of first loves and the people and choices that mark us forever. The series is based on the best-selling novel by Carley Fortune, “Every Summer After” – which spent 16 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list, has sold 1M+ copies to date, gaining popularity through BookTok with the book hashtag receiving over 81.4M views on TikTok.”

Every Year After arrives on June 10th. The series’ trailer and poster are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Prime Video series?