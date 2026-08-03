Love After Lockup: Relationship Rehab: We TV and All Reality Preview New Reality Series

Love After Lockup has a new spin-off coming to We TV and All Reality later this year. Love After Lockup: Relationship Rehab will have five couples from the series trying to fix their relationships with help from Dr. Ish Major.

We TV shared the following about the series:

“We TV and All Reality today unveiled a sneak peek at the new original unscripted series Love After Lockup: Relationship Rehab. Five fan-favorite couples from the hit Love After Lockup franchise will join psychiatrist and nationally recognized relationship expert, Dr. Ish Major, to repair their broken bonds. The nine-episode series is set to premiere this October, exclusively on We TV and All Reality.

Throughout the series, the couples confront the emotional and practical challenges that have strained their relationships. Brittany and Marcelino struggle to find common ground while co-parenting, Melissa and Louie work towards finally walking down the aisle, Alexis continues to grapple with Julius’s past infidelity, Justine urges Michael to take a softer approach with their children, and Joey shocks Kim with a major revelation.

As emotions run high, long-buried secrets, painful truths, and unresolved conflicts come to the surface. With all five relationships pushed to their limits, Dr. Ish will give a final assessment of whether their bonds can be repaired or if some are beyond saving.

MEET THE COUPLES:

Brittany & Marcelino – Current Relationship Status: Separated

Through their time on Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup, Marcelino fell for Brittany during her incarceration and after Brittany’s release, the couple eventually got married and welcomed two children together. Their relationship was tested over time by deep-seated issues including distrust and accusations of infidelity, ultimately leading to their separation. Despite the split, Brittany and Marcelino share custody of their children and remain legally married, both claiming the other is dragging their feet on finalizing the divorce. Brittany and Marcelino are setting out to rebuild a healthier co-parenting dynamic, no longer driven by old wounds and unresolved resentment. As they unpack their past, they’re forced to face a tougher question: beneath the hurt, the history and the distance, is there any romance left between them worth fighting for, or will this process give them the clarity to let go and close the chapter for good?

Melissa & Louie – Current Relationship Status: Engaged

Melissa has had her eye on Louie since high school, reconnecting with him years later while Louie was incarcerated. Now, they’re engaged and planning a wedding. Melissa is convinced marriage will finally fix the issues they’ve been sweeping under the rug. Neither Melissa nor Louie has been married before and now Louie is getting cold feet, questioning whether he is truly ready to commit. Between Melissa’s exhaustion with Louie’s constant career changes and Louie feeling that Melissa doesn’t truly grasp how hard it is for a justice-impacted person to succeed in the real world, their frustrations continue to grow. With Dr. Ish’s guidance, can Melissa and Louie work through their issues in time to make it down the aisle or will their unresolved problems derail the wedding altogether?

Alexis & Julius – Current Relationship Status: Dating

Shortly after their time on Love After Lockup, Alexis and Julius welcomed their daughter Julianna. This life-changing event, however, did not change the problems they were having in their relationship – Julius is still sneaky and Alexis still doesn’t trust him. Their relationship is a nonstop cycle of on-again, off-again chaos fueled by accusations and insecurities. Alexis wants to get married and see that Julius is 100% committed to their family, while Julius wants respect and trust. Neither feels like they are getting what they need and the drama is currently outweighing their devotion to each other. Will Relationship Rehab finally give them the tools to choose each other, or will it prove they’re better off choosing themselves?

Justine & Michael – Current Relationship Status: Married

Justine and Michael are building a life together in Las Vegas, but this life gets complicated by blending families, starkly different parenting styles and unresolved trauma. When tensions rise, Justine claims Michael slips back into “incarceration mode,” leading Justine to do whatever it takes to give in so they can move on. Justine wants therapy with Michael for healthier communication and to avoid repeating past mistakes, but Michael is very resistant to the idea since so many clients from his drug-dealing days were therapists. They love each other, but the power struggles and emotional walls are tearing them apart. Will they both be willing to give therapy the chance to save their marriage?

Kimberly & Joey – Current Relationship Status: Married

After meeting at a young age living in the same small town, Kimberly always carried a torch for Joey and reconnected with him during his incarceration, after she separated from her children’s father. Once Joey was released, they wasted no time tying the knot, but their married life has been far from easy. Joey’s sobriety is a constant concern as a recovering addict, with Kimberly keeping a close watch and administering random drug tests to make sure he’s staying clean. Between trust issues, financial stress and Joey’s re-arrest, the problems are piling up for the couple to face their biggest challenge yet.

Love After Lockup: Relationship Rehab is executive produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive Producers are Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Erin Richards, Rodney Holland and Elisa Cervone.”