Young Sherlock: Season Two Casting Announced for Prime Video Series

Young Sherlock has kicked off production on its second season, and new faces are joining the cast. Olivia Williams, Indira Varma, Sophie Skelton, and Aidan Gillen are joining the cast as regulars.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Max Irons, Dónal Finn, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Zine Tseng, and Colin Firth star in the series, which follows the early days of the iconic Detective Holmes.

Prime Video shared the following about season two:

“Today, Prime Video announced new series regulars joining the cast of Season Two of Young Sherlock and released a start-of-production video featuring Guy Ritchie, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Dónal Finn. The series, from visionary director Ritchie and starring Fiennes Tiffin, is an irreverent, action-packed mystery that charts the legendary origin story of the world’s greatest detective. Season Two is currently in production and all eight episodes of Season One are available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Joining the cast as series regulars this season are Olivia Williams (The Father, Dune: Prophecy), Indira Varma (The Night Manager, Dune: Prophecy), Sophie Skelton (Outlander) and Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones, Sunny).

Olivia Williams is a highly accomplished English actress in film, television, and theatre. She is most remembered for her role as ‘Anna Crowe’ in M. Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense and ‘Rosemary Cross’ in Wes Anderson’s definitive film Rushmore. Olivia has continued to demonstrate her versatility across stage and screen ever since her film debut in The Postman when she was picked to play the female lead by Kevin Costner from a video audition. Olivia most recently played Nurse Ratched at The Old Vic in London’s West End in ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST opposite Aaron Pierre and can also be seen in Dune: Prophecy as ‘Tula Harkonnen’.

Indira Varma trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). Her screen credits include ‘Mrs Gardiner’ in The Other Bennet Sister; ‘Khadija Khan’ in The Capture; ‘Mayra Cavendish’ in season two of The Night Manager alongside Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman; ‘Fiona’ in the limited drama series Cold Walter co-starring Andrew Lincoln; ‘Ingrid’ in Obsession; ‘The Duchess’ in Doctor Who, the anthology series EXTRAPOLATIONS playing ‘Gita Mishra’, ‘Tala’ in Obi-Wan Kenobi alongside Ewan McGregor; Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1,’Khadija Khan’ in The Capture; Crisis with Gary Oldman; Official Secrets with Keira Knightley; ‘Ellaria Sand’ in Game Of Thrones, Ridley Scott’s Exodus Gods And Kings, the British satirical comedy Spitting Image, Luther alongside Idris Elba; Silk; Rome; Human Target; Paranoid; Patrick Melrose starring Benedict Cumberbatch; comedy series This Way Up and the drama series For Life, co-starring Nicholas Pinnock, Kid Cudi, and produced by 50 Cent. Her upcoming projects include Dune: Prophecy and feature film Frank & Louis.

Sophie Skelton is best known for her portrayal of ‘Brianna Randall Fraser’ in the BAFTA winning, Golden Globe and Emmy nominated drama series Outlander. She reprised her role in the eighth and final season of the show this year, starring alongside Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. Over the course of a decade, the show and its ensemble amassed a cult following of fans across the globe. This year, on the big screen, she also starred in the sequel, I Can Only Imagine 2. In 2025, Sophie was seen in the British thriller Row, which won the best U.K. feature award at the Raindance Film Festival, where it premiered.

Aidan Gillen is the recipient of three Irish Film & Television Awards and has been nominated for a British Academy Television Award, a British Independent Film Award, and a Tony Award. On television, he can most recently be seen in Taylor Sheridan/Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown and the AMC+ series Kin. He previously starred in Queer as Folk; HBO series The Wire; the RTÉ series Love/Hate; the HBO series Game of Thrones; and The History Channel’s Project Blue Book. His film roles include The Dark Knight Rises, Blitz, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials and Maze Runner: The Death Cure, The Lovers, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Those Who Wish Me Dead. Aidan will next be seen in the film Sunny opposite Angelina Jolie, and on television in Tall Tales & Murder for BBC, and Saviour for ITV.

Guy Ritchie will return to direct the first episode of the second season. Through its first 28 days of release, Young Sherlock reached 45 million viewers and ranks among the top 10 Prime Original Seasons all-time. The series hit number 1 in over 95 countries worldwide, with 63% of its audience coming from international markets and an outsize performance in the U.K., India, and Germany. The Season One trailer reached 223 million views in its first seven days, breaking a record as the most-watched series trailer ever in that time frame for Prime Video. Season One was quickly Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling it “Sensational” (Variety), a “Masterpiece” (Screen Rant), and “Stunning” (The Wrap).

The series cast also includes Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time, The Other Bennett Sister), Natascha McElhone (Halo), Holly Cattle (Cobra, Rivals) and Max Irons (Condor).”