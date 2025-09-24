Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

The Law & Order franchise has been a staple of network TV for decades but this is the first time that The CW has had it’s own version (albeit a Canadian import). There’s no need to wonder if Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent will be cancelled right now since the network picked up two seasons. The show’s already been renewed for a third season in Canada. Will The CW pick those episodes up as well? Stay tuned.

A Canadian procedural drama series, the Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is based on a format created by Dick Wolf and developed by Rene Balcer. The cast includes Aden Young, Kathleen Munroe, K.C. Collins, Karen Robinson, Araya Mengesha, and Nicola Correia-Damude. The first season follows the Specialized Criminal Investigations Unit’s Detective Sergeants Henry Graff (Young) and Frankie Bateman (Munroe), as they investigate high-profile homicides in Canada’s largest metropolis. Their unique investigative skills are showcased through a variety of psychological tactics, with a heavy focus on the motives and actions of criminals. These cases delve into the worlds of high finance, politics, real estate, media, and more. Other characters include Deputy Crown Attorney Theo Forrester (Collins), Inspector Vivienne Holness (Robinson), technology expert Mark Yohannes (Mengesha), and medical examiner Dr. Lucy Da Silva (Correia-Damude).

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.



Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent has been renewed for a second season on The CW, which will debut (TBD).

