Peaky Blinders: Netflix Teases Immortal Man Sequel Movie

The Peaky Blinders sequel film is coming soon, and Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the film.

Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, and Ian Peck star in the film set during World War II.

Netflix shared the following about the film:

“Whatever happened to Tommy Shelby, the famous gypsy gangster? Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man premieres March 6 in select cinemas and March 20 2026 on Netflix.”

Previous reports indicated that Tommy would return from exile and confront his demons. Check out the teaser trailer below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Peaky Blinders sequel film?