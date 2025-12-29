Killer Confessions: Investigation Discovery Sets Premiere of Human Lie Detector Series

Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger is coming soon to Investigation Discovery. The series will feature Texas Ranger James B. Holland.

Investigation Discovery revealed the following about the series:

“Today Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime network, announced that it will introduce audiences to Texas Ranger, James B. Holland, who has built a reputation as one of the most remarkable investigators in modern law enforcement. With more than 26 years with the Texas State Police, Holland has cracked hundreds of cases, including some of the country’s most haunting unsolved crimes. But his rare gift lies in drawing confessions from the unthinkable: serial killers. This gripping new series pulls back the curtain on Holland’s most complex and chilling cases when KILLER CONFESSIONS: CASE FILES OF A TEXAS RANGER premieres on Tuesday, January 13 at 10/9c on ID. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on HBO Max.

Through Holland’s masterful psychological approach, viewers are immersed in the tension of real-time confessions and given a front-row seat to retired Texas Ranger, James Holland, as he reveals his tactics in cases once considered unsolvable. Through interrogation footage, case files, and with the personal reflections of Holland himself, each episode of KILLER CONFESSIONS traces the path from the crime scene to the confession chair and offers unprecedented access into the minds of killers through one of law enforcement’s most enigmatic, and successful, figures.

In the special two-hour season premiere, after four women vanish, fear grips communities throughout Texas and neighboring Oklahoma while desperate families seek answers. Investigators narrow in on their suspect: convicted predator, William Reece, already serving time for sexual assault. But without the women’s bodies, they’re unable to tie him to the additional crimes. When Reece is about to be released from prison, the investigative teams turn to James Holland to finally get to the truth and keep a predator behind bars. Featuring chilling and extensive interrogation footage of Holland’s conversations with serial killer William Reece, along with an exclusive interview with Reece’s ex-wife, Ronda Keller, “Pathologically Evil” reveals Holland’s tenacious journey to find out where the four missing women are to bring closure to their families when the series premieres on Tuesday, January 13 from 10pm – 12am ET on ID.

Upcoming episodes this season will include:

Lie, Cheat, Kill Evil

Premieres Tuesday, January 20 at 10/9c on ID

As Hurricane Harvey hits Houston, realtor and mother Crystal McDowell disappears. With local resources strained and leads scarce, an abandoned car and a mysterious figure on surveillance prompt authorities to call in Texas Ranger Jim Holland for answers.

True Crime Lies

Premieres Tuesday, January 27 at 10/9c on ID

After Ranger James Holland receives a phone call from the Pennsylvania State Police, he finds himself face-to-face with a witness who could be the key to solving one of the oldest cold case mysteries in the history of the state.

A Mother’s Manipulation

Premieres Tuesday, February 3 at 10/9c on ID

When two children turn up dead in a hot car, police suspect their mother is lying. Ranger Holland joins the investigation to find out what really happened. He confronts the mother in a series of interrogations that ultimately reveal a horrifying truth.

Obstacles to Justice

Premieres Tuesday, February 10 at 10/9c on ID

When detectives investigate the murder of 20-year-old father Joseph Douglas, shot execution style in Texas, leads stall and rumors swirl. His mother turns to Texas Ranger Jim Holland, who reopens the cold case to pry loose the truth from guarded suspects.

A Monsters Game Plan

Premieres Tuesday, February 17 at 10/9c on ID

After a robbery turns into an abduction, overwhelmed small town cops need Ranger Holland’s help. Surveillance leads the law to a suspect who won’t give up the victim’s location. Holland works the suspect for hours, racing to find her before time runs out.

The Weakest Link

Premieres Tuesday, March 3 at 10/9c on ID

On the eve of a dream wedding, police find a mother of three dead at home in an apparent home invasion. As alibis fray and egos collide, authorities call in Texas Ranger Jim Holland, who’ll use patience and tactics to expose what really happened.

A Devil Always Lies

Season Finale Premieres Tuesday, March 10 at 10/9c on ID

When 28-year-old mother Samantha McNorton vanishes without a trace in Wise County, TX, police hit a dead end until Ranger Jim Holland steps in and launches a 24-hour whirlwind investigation, determined to uncover the truth.

KILLER CONFESSIONS is produced for Investigation Discovery by Bungalow Media + Entertainment and See it Now Studios.”