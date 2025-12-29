The God of the Woods: Netflix Orders Series Based on Liz Moore Novel

The God of the Woods is headed to Netflix. Netflix has ordered a series based on Liz Moore’s novel, which follows what happens to a family after a child disappears.

Netflix shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Liz Moore’s bestselling 2024 novel, The God of the Woods, is getting a series adaptation from Netflix, with Moore (Long Bright River) and Liz Hannah (The Girl from Plainville, Mindhunter, The Post) serving as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers. “We love making TV and can’t wait to bring The God of the Woods to life with our partners at Sony and Netflix,” Moore and Hannah tell Netflix. “We hope everyone falls in love (and hate) with these characters as much as we have.” Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the new series follows the wealthy Van Laars as they fight to hold their family together, unearthing devastating secrets in the process. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty executive produce for Original Film. Based on The New York Times bestselling novel, The God of the Woods is a multigenerational drama series set in the Adirondacks. It explores the Van Laar family’s dark secrets, class tensions, and the mysterious disappearance of 13-year-old Barbara Van Laar from her family’s summer camp – in the wake of an earlier family tragedy that may be related. As the past and present collide, the Van Laars’ wealth and influence unravel, revealing the damaging consequences of privilege and the abuse of power.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

