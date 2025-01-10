Mo: Season Two; Netflix Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for Final Episodes of Mo Amer Comedy Series

Mo has a return date set. Netflix announced a premiere date for the series’ second and final season for later this month with the release of a trailer. The series premiered in August 2022 and was renewed in January 2023.

Mohammed “Mo” Amer, Teresa Ruiz, Farah Bsieso, Omar Elba, Tobe Nwigwe, Simon Rex, Johanna Braddy, and Kamel El Basha star in the eight-episode season, which follows a man on his journey to becoming a US citizen.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ second season:

“Mo Najjar straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a ton of bullshit as a Palestinian on the path to U.S. citizenship. Season 2 finds Mo stranded across the border and desperate to get back to Houston before his family’s asylum hearing – but as a stateless refugee without a passport, he’s gonna need all the hustle and charm he can muster. Little does he know that the journey home is just the start of his troubles, and there’s a new guy in town ready to steal both his longtime love Maria and his dream of finally returning to Palestine. Funny, poignant, and topical, the award-winning series is created and executive produced by comedians Mo Amer (Black Adam, Mohammed in Texas) and Ramy Youssef (Poor Things, Ramy), executive produced by A24, Harris Danow (Daisy Jones & The Six, Dead to Me) and returning director Solvan “Slick” Naim (Power, It’s Bruno!).”

Mo returns on January 30th. The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?