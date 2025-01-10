Holes: Disney+ Orders Pilot for New Series Based on Louis Sachar Book

A Holes TV series could be headed to Disney+. The streaming series has ordered a pilot based on the book by Louis Sachar. The book was turned into a film in 2003.

The new series will come from Drew Goddard, with Alina Mankin serving as writer and executive producer and Liz Phang serving as showrunner and executive producer.

The series will follow a teenage girl sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose.

According to Variety, Goddard said the following about the series:

“My mom’s been a schoolteacher for her whole life and, as such, she’s served as a de facto book scout for Goddard Textiles. She always knows what ‘the kids’ are into long before everyone else does. Holes was the first book she suggested to me – this was back in the late ‘90s – and she was positive it was going to be a phenomenon. It feels good to bring it full circle for Mrs. Goddard and her sixth grade class.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Holes? Did you watch the feature film? Would you watch a television series if it landed on Disney+?