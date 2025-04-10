Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season Three; AMC Renews Supernatural Series with a New Setting

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches ended its second season last month, but that is not the end of the supernatural drama. AMC has renewed the series for a third season.

Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, Ben Feldman, and Alyssa Jirrels star in the series inspired by the Anne Rice novel. The series follows young neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario) as she discovers she is from a line of witches.

Season three will be set in Salem, Massachusetts. AMC released a press release with more information about the series renewal.

“AMC Networks today announced the renewal of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches for a third season to be set in Salem, Massachusetts. Emmy(R) Award-winning producer and writer Thomas Schnauz (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) joins as co-showrunner with Esta Spalding on season three, which will dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft, introduce new ‘spellbound’ families and feature some of the historical happenings of Salem, the infamous town of witch trials and folklore. The second series in AMC Networks’ Anne Rice Immortal Universe, Mayfair season two concluded on March 2 and remains among the top series on AMC+ in both viewership and acquisition. The series stars Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa and Alyssa Jirrels, among others. “The drama and complexities of the Mayfair family continue to be an intriguing and enchanting source of story, and expanding that story against the backdrop of Salem, a historical haven of witchcraft, is an exciting next chapter for this series and our larger Anne Rice Immortal Universe,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “Tom Schnauz has a storied history with AMC, and we’re elated to have him join the talented Esta Spalding and our Mayfair cast for a season that will explore a larger world of witchery and Mayfair family secrets as we continue to build out this dynamic franchise.” Said Spalding: “I am thrilled to welcome Tom Schnauz to our team for the third season of Mayfair Witches. A contemporary twist on the Salem story, it promises to be our most delicious yet.” Added Schnauz: “I’m incredibly excited to reunite with both AMC and Mark Johnson on Mayfair Witches. The work I’ve done so far with Esta Spalding on season three has been fantastic and fun and we’re hoping that translates to the screen for fans and new viewers of the show.” In addition to Mayfair, AMC Networks’ Anne Rice Immortal Universe includes Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, returning for a third season next year, and Anne Rice’s The Talamasca: The Secret Order, from John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty and starring Nicholas Denton and Elizabeth McGovern, debuting this fall. Mayfair Witches season three is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees the Anne Rice Immortal Universe for AMC, co-showrunners Spalding and Schnauz, Michelle Ashford and Tom Williams.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this AMC series? Are you glad it has been renewed for a third season?