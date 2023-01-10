Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season Two — Has the AMC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What's This TV Show About?

A supernatural thriller drama airing on the AMC cable channel, the Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches TV show is based on Rice’s book trilogy. It stars Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin, with Annabeth Gish, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, and Jen Richards in recurring roles. The story follows an intuitive young neurosurgeon named Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario). She has a heated discussion with her boss and he suffers an aneurysm, leaving her to wonder if she might have the power to cause people harm with her thoughts. Following the death of her estranged mother, Deidre (Gish), Rowan is shocked to discover that she is the 13th witch in the Mayfair family’s line and completes the coven. As Rowan explores her family’s supernatural history, she grapples with understanding and controlling some newfound powers, as well as her new role. She also discovers that there is a sinister shape-shifting entity named Lasher (Huston) that has haunted her family for centuries.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Mayfair Witches averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 577,000 viewers. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

The first episode was simulcast on IFC (0.03 demo with 131,000 viewers), weTV (0.03 demo with 165,000 viewers), SundanceTV (0.01 demo with 98,000 viewers), and BBC America (0.01 demo with 136,000 viewers).

Find out how Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 10, 2023, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly's Take

Will AMC cancel or renew Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches for season two? AMC has been cutting shows left and right, but the network appears to be all in on the Rice properties. I believe this one will be renewed for a second season and possibly a third and final season as well (since the show is based on a book trilogy). I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches cancellation or renewal news.



