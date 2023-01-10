Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season One Ratings



Anne Rice was a prolific author known primarily for her gothic fiction. Last year, The Vampire Chronicles series of novels was adapted by AMC as the Interview with the Vampire series. That show’s already been renewed for a second season. Now, the cable network has introduced an adaptation of Rice’s Mayfair Witches trilogy. Will it also be a success for AMC and earn a second season, or will it be cancelled instead? Stay tuned.

A supernatural thriller drama series, the Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches TV show is based on Rice’s book trilogy and stars Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin, with Annabeth Gish, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, and Jen Richards in recurring roles. The story follows an intuitive and young neurosurgeon named Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario). She has a heated discussion with her boss and he suffers an aneurysm, leaving her to wonder if she might have the power to cause people harm with her thoughts. Following the death of her estranged mother, Deidre (Gish), Rowan is shocked to discover that she is the 13th witch in the Mayfair family’s line and completes the coven. As Rowan explores her family’s supernatural history, she grapples with understanding and controlling some newfound powers, as well as her new role. She also discovers that there is a sinister shape-shifting entity named Lasher (Huston) that has haunted her family for centuries.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: The first episode was simulcast on IFC (0.03 demo with 131,000 viewers), weTV (0.03 demo with 165,000 viewers), SundanceTV (0.01 demo with 98,000 viewers), and BBC America (0.01 demo with 136,000 viewers).

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



