Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire TV show on AMC: canceled or renewed?

Network: AMC
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 2, 2022 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass, and Eric Bogosian.

TV show description:      
A dark fantasy series, the Interview with the Vampire TV show is a contemporary interpretation of Anne Rice’s 1976 novel.

The story follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), and Claudia (Bass) in a tale of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian).

Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.

What do you think? Do you like the Interview with the Vampire TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?

