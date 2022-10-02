Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Network: AMC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 2, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass, and Eric Bogosian.

TV show description:

A dark fantasy series, the Interview with the Vampire TV show is a contemporary interpretation of Anne Rice’s 1976 novel.

The story follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), and Claudia (Bass) in a tale of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian).

Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

