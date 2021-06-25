Interview with the Vampire: AMC Greenlights Series Based on Anne Rice Novel

Anne Rice’s novel, Interview with the Vampire, is finally coming to the small screen after years of discussion. AMC has greenlit a TV show based on the popular novel series that focuses on the vampire Lestat. Tom Cruise (above, right) played the character in the 1994 big-screen film.

AMC revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“AMC Networks has greenlit Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, a new series for AMC+ and AMC based on the bestselling novel that will premiere on both platforms in 2022. In a major acquisition last year, the company acquired the rights to Rice’s iconic works, encompassing 18 titles including the Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches series, which have delighted fans around the world. “Interview” is the first title in the collection to be developed and greenlit to series. Acclaimed and award-winning film and television producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify), who also has an overall agreement with AMC Studios, is taking the lead on developing the full Anne Rice collection purchased by AMC into a streaming and television franchise and universe.

Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Friday Night Lights), who also has an overall development deal with AMC Studios, is creator, showrunner and executive producer of “Interview.” The series has been greenlit for an eight-episode first season. Johnson is also an executive producer. Anne and Christopher Rice are non-writing executive producers.

“The challenge of adapting for television the groundbreaking and immensely compelling work of Anne Rice is both intimidating and exhilarating,” Johnson said. “Having previously produced films from such singular works, I recognize both the responsibility and the obligation we owe the material. I strongly believe that with AMC and Rolin Jones we are equipped to meet this challenge and to thrill and entertain both the loyal Anne Rice fan and the viewer who is just now discovering her work.”

“In 1973, a grieving mother and extraordinary writer began what would become the finest Vampire novel ever written (all respects to Mr. Stoker),” Jones said. “Nearly fifty years later we know what’s expected of us. We know how much this book and the ones that follow mean to their massive fan base. We feel you over our shoulders as we tend the Savage Garden. Louis and Lestat are coming out of hiding and we can’t wait to re-unite them with you.”

“This is a day we have been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary Anne Rice collection a little more than a year ago,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “This story already has millions of fans in the U.S. and around the world, we can’t wait to share this new interpretation of the classic brought to life by Rolin and Mark, as we continue to work on developing the entire collection. With The Walking Dead, this Anne Rice collection and our majority stake in Agatha Christie Limited through our own Acorn TV, we are proud to have the stewardship of three unique, fan-forward and beloved franchises and universes, which we are only just beginning to explore. We are also thrilled to have Mark, a world class producer we have previously worked with on iconic series like Breaking Bad, Rectify, Halt and Catch Fire and Better Call Saul on board at the helm of our efforts to develop an entire Anne Rice universe, with significant aspirations for these beloved stories and characters.”