Under the Banner of Heaven: FX Orders Series Starring Andrew Garfield & Daisy Edgar-Jones

Under the Banner of Heaven is headed to FX on Hulu. The limited series, based on the novel by Jon Krakauer, will star Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones. The series will give viewers a look at the Mormon faith as it follows a detective’s investigation of a brutal murder.

FX revealed more about the series in a press release.

“FX has ordered Under the Banner of Heaven, a limited series inspired by Jon Krakauer’s bestselling novel of the same name to be adapted by Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black, it was announced today by Gina Balian, President, Original Programming, FX. Produced by FX Productions, Under the Banner of Heaven will be available exclusively on FX on Hulu.

Inspired by the #1 New York Times bestseller Under the Banner of Heaven, a devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.

“Dustin Lance Black is a gifted storyteller and the perfect artist to adapt Jon Krakauer’s gripping novel for FX,” said Balian. “Lance joins an incredible creative team led by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard at Imagine Television who have been passionate about telling this story with him for years. We are thrilled that David Mackenzie has come aboard as a director and to have Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones star in Under the Banner of Heaven.”

“We at Imagine have been dedicated to telling this powerful story for nearly a decade. With FX’s belief and support and Lance Black’s relentless commitment we are, at last, on our way. We couldn’t be more excited to be collaborating with David Mackenzie, Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones to bring this project to life,” said Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, jointly.

“After so many years of work, I’m incredibly grateful to Imagine and FX for their patience with and commitment to bringing this story to screen,” said Dustin Lance Black. “Raised in the LDS faith, my hope is that this true-crime thriller might shed light on the horrific brutalities perpetrated in the name of God in our own backyards.”

Andrew Garfield will star as “Pyre,” an LDS elder who is committed to his Church and family but begins to question some of the Church’s teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer.

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as “Brenda,” a young faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder.

Dustin Lance Black (Milk, When We Rise) created the series and will serve as an executive producer along with Brian Grazer (Genius, Friday Night Lights), Ron Howard (Genius, Arrested Development), Samie Kim Falvey and Anna Culp for Imagine Television; Jason Bateman (A Teacher, Arrested Development), Michael Costigan (A Teacher, Stoker) of Aggregate Films; David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water, Perfect Sense), who will serve as director; and Gillian Berrie (Hell or High Water, Starred Up).”