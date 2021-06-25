Supernatural: CW Prequel Series in the Works from Danneel & Jensen Ackles

Supernatural fans may soon have more of The Winchesters to see. Danneel and Jensen Ackles are working on a prequel series for The CW. Supernatural ended earlier this year after 15 seasons on the air. Ackles has already moved onto his next series with a role in season three of The Boys (Amazon), but he is not ready to give up his Supernatural roots entirely.

According to Deadline, Ackles will narrate the series, which will be based on the lives of the Winchester boys’ parents, John and Mary. The series will tell “the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.” Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson will write on the project.

Ackles spoke about the potential new series and said the following:

“After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?’ When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

The CW has not ordered the project to series, but it looks like a distinct possibility considering the popularity of Supernatural on the network.

Ackles’ Supernatural co-star, Jared Padalecki, apparently has no connection to the project and expressed disappointment that he first learned about it online.

Dude. Happy for you.

Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter.

I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

No.

It’s not.

This is the first I’ve heard about it.

I’m gutted. https://t.co/1i8eC8YAdV — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

Padalecki posted a third tweet aimed at Thompson that said “Et tu brute? Wow. What a truly awful thing you’ve done. #Bravo you coward.” That message has since been deleted.

Series creator Eric Kripke posted a message in support of the project.

When @JensenAckles first told me this story, I loved it. He & @DanneelHarris & @rthompson1138 are the perfect people to make it. (The other perfect person is too busy Texas Rangering.) Thanks for carrying the torch, guys, go kick it in the ass. Proud of you. #SPN #SPNFamily https://t.co/56hg9NwdHc — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 25, 2021

What do you think? Would you watch The Winchesters if The CW orders it to series? Does it bother you that Padalecki isn’t part of the project?