Pantheon: AMC Orders Two Seasons of Animated Series

AMC is getting animated! The network has ordered Pantheon, and it sees a future in the series. It is the first ever prime time animated drama, and it has been given a two season order.

“AMC announced that it has greenlit Pantheon, an ambitious one-hour animated drama based on a series of short stories by Ken Liu about Uploaded Intelligence, or, human consciousness uploaded to the ‘cloud.’ Craig Silverstein (Turn, Nikita, Terra Nova) will serve as the series writer/creator and showrunner, Ken Liu will serve as a consulting producer and the independent Emmy-award winning animation production company, Titmouse is also attached. Produced by AMC Studios, AMC has placed an initial order for two seasons of the speculative fiction series, consisting of eight one-hour episodes each.

In its first season, Pantheon focuses on Maddie, a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David, whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI”, but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.

“Pantheon is an entertaining and provocative series about personal relationships and what happens to them when the boundary of life is removed from the human condition. And we’re looking to push other boundaries here too, in making an animated drama that aims to be every bit as moving, immersive and visceral as any premium, live-action scripted series,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “We are fortunate to have incredible source material from Ken Liu, one of the most celebrated science fiction writers at work today, and we are delighted to once again be working with Craig Silverstein. Both of these writers know how to weave the intimate and the epic into a powerful tale.”