The Treasure of the Black Swan: AMC Orders Adventure Thriller Series

The Treasure of the Black Swan is coming to AMC. The series has just been ordered, and it will arrive on the network in 2021. Production on the series will start this summer.

AMC revealed more about the series in a press release. Check that out below.

AMC Studios and Movistar+, the pay TV division of Spain’s Telefonica, announced today a first-ever partnership for a new original series from Academy Award® winner Alejandro Amenábar (The Others, The Sea Inside) who will make his TV directorial debut directing all six episodes. The six-part adventure thriller with an international cast is co-written by Amenábar and Alejandro Hernandez and is inspired by the popular Spanish graphic novel “El Tesoro del Cisne Negro” (“The Treasure of the Black Swan”) by Paco Roca and Guillermo Corral. The series will premiere in 2021 on AMC in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the Caribbean as well as Movistar+ in Spain. “This project is uniquely a Spanish/American story inspired by real life events that at times seem more unbelievable than fiction – replete with courtroom drama, international intrigue, and even the largest recovered sunken treasure in history,” said Ed Carroll, Chief Operating Officer at AMC Networks. “We are pleased to be partnering with Movistar+ on this dramatization, and to be working with the incredible talent attached, especially Alejandro Amenábar, on this global, high-stakes adventure.” “We are very happy and excited to be working alongside AMC Studios on a project which had major international ambitions right from the outset,” commented Segio Oslé, President of Movistar+. “This agreement is a highly relevant landmark not only for Movistar+ but also for the Spanish audiovisual industry. We are aligning ourselves with one of the greatest producers of quality fiction on a global scale with whom we share the desire to enhance our stories and distribute them to the highest possible number of territories.”

