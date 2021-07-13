Network: AMC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 12, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jared Harris, Cush Jumbo, Geraldine James, Nathaniel Parker, Maeve Dermody, Douggie McMeekin, Mia Tomlinson, Barney Sayburn, and Billy Howle.

TV show description:

A revenge thriller series, The Beast Must Die TV show’s first season is based on the 1938 novel by Nicholas Blake which was adapted by Gaby Chiappe.

After learning that the police investigation into the fatal hit and run of her young son Martie has been dropped, Frances Cairnes (Jumbo) takes matters into her own hands. Posing as a novelist researching a new murder mystery, Frances ingratiates herself with the family of George Rattery (Harris), the man she suspects is responsible, and sets a plan in action to kill him.

She’s tracked by detective Nigel Strangeways (Howle), who has reason to believe his department covered up Rattery’s involvement in the incident. Suffering from PTSD following the recent death of his partner, Strangeways throws himself into pursuing justice for Martie. But when he discovers an “undercover” Frances living with George and his family, Strangeways finds himself working to both prove George’s guilt and head off Frances’s plans for revenge before anyone else dies.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The Beast Must Die TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season with a new story?