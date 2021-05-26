Is Ray where he wants to be in the third season of the Mr Inbetween TV show on FX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Mr Inbetween is cancelled or renewed for season four (in this case, we know season three is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Mr Inbetween here.

A gritty FX drama series (which originates in Australia), Mr Inbetween was created by its star, Scott Ryan. The series also stars Kenny Graham, Chika Yasumura, Justin Rosniak, Matt Nable, Damon Herriman, Jeremy Sims, and Emily Barclay. In the series, Ray Shoesmith (Ryan) has many roles — as a father, an ex-husband, a boyfriend, caretaker to a sick brother, and a best friend. His life is further complicated because Ray also happens to be a criminal-for-hire. In season three, Ray’s world has contracted. Family life looks a little different as he quietly mourns the loss of Bruce, while figuring out how to care for his aging father, Bill (Graham). As Brittany (Yasumura) grows into a young woman, she draws further away from Ray and comes closer to discovering the truth about who he really is. Things seem good with Gary (Rosniak) and Dave (Nable), however, since severing ties with former boss and confidant Freddy (Herriman), Ray is working freelance and feeling a sense of isolation. With business booming, a new connection with criminal kingpin Rafael (Sims) intensifies Ray’s struggle and when sparks fly with new colleague Zoe (Barclay), an unexpected tragedy makes Ray question both his career trajectory and his ethics.





