Mr Inbetween: Season Three Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if the Mr Inbetween TV series will be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season since it’s already been announced that Ray’s story ends with season three. Could a surge in ratings encourage the show’s creator and FX to want to make more episodes? Could the show return at some point? Stay tuned.

A gritty crime drama from Australia, Mr Inbetween was created by its star, Scott Ryan. The series also stars Kenny Graham, Chika Yasumura, Justin Rosniak, Matt Nable, Damon Herriman, Jeremy Sims, and Emily Barclay. In the series, Ray Shoesmith (Ryan) has many roles — as a father, an ex-husband, a boyfriend, caretaker to a sick brother, and a best friend. His life is further complicated because Ray also happens to be a criminal-for-hire. In season three, Ray’s world has contracted. Family life looks a little different as he quietly mourns the loss of Bruce, while figuring out how to care for his aging father, Bill (Graham). As Brittany (Yasumura) grows into a young woman, she draws further away from Ray and comes closer to discovering the truth about who he really is. Things seem good with Gary (Rosniak) and Dave (Nable), however, since severing ties with former boss and confidant Freddy (Herriman), Ray is working freelance and feeling a sense of isolation. With business booming, a new connection with criminal kingpin Rafael (Sims) intensifies Ray’s struggle and when sparks fly with new colleague Zoe (Barclay), an unexpected tragedy makes Ray question both his career trajectory and his ethics.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of Mr Inbetween on FX averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 409,000 viewers.

These are the live+same day ratings which include DVR playback, through 3:00 AM. Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the Mr Inbetween TV series on FX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?