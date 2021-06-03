Vulture Watch

Airing on the FX cable channel in the United States, Mr Inbetween was created by its star, Scott Ryan, and comes from Australia. The series also stars Kenny Graham, Chika Yasumura, Justin Rosniak, Matt Nable, Damon Herriman, Jeremy Sims, and Emily Barclay. In the series, Ray Shoesmith (Ryan) has many roles — as a father, an ex-husband, a boyfriend, caretaker to a sick brother, and a best friend. His life is further complicated because Ray also happens to be a criminal-for-hire. In season three, Ray’s world has contracted. Family life looks a little different as he quietly mourns the loss of Bruce, while figuring out how to care for his aging father, Bill (Graham). As Brittany (Yasumura) grows into a young woman, she draws further away from Ray and comes closer to discovering the truth about who he really is. Things seem good with Gary (Rosniak) and Dave (Nable), however, since severing ties with former boss and confidant Freddy (Herriman), Ray is working freelance and feeling a sense of isolation. With business booming, a new connection with criminal kingpin Rafael (Sims) intensifies Ray’s struggle and when sparks fly with new colleague Zoe (Barclay), an unexpected tragedy makes Ray question both his career trajectory and his ethics.



The third season of Mr Inbetween averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 365,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership. Find out how Mr Inbetween stacks up against other FX TV shows.



Mr Inbetween ends with season three so, there won’t be a fourth season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

