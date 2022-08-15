Network: AMC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 14, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Samantha Morton, Scarlett Blum, Lauren Glazier, Poppy Liu, Anthony Edwards, Jessie T. Usher, Embeth Davidtz, Loan Chabanol, Gage Munroe, Daniella Pineda, and Danny Ramirez.

TV show description:

A post-apocalyptic horror drama anthology series, the Tales of the Walking Dead TV show was created by Scott M. Gimple and Channing Powell. It’s a spin-off of The Walking Dead and the fourth series in the franchise.

The show’s standalone episodes focus on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own tone and point of view. The stakes are high in each story, pushing characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. Viewers are shown the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Tales of the Walking Dead TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?