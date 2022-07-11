Who Do You Think You Are?: Season 11 Viewer Votes

Surprises from the past are revealed in the 11th season of the Who Do You Think You Are? TV show on NBC. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Who Do You Think You Are? is cancelled or renewed for season 12. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 11th season episodes of Who Do You Think You Are? here.

An NBC documentary series from executive producers Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky, the Who Do You Think You Are? TV show returns to the network after 10 years. Each week, a different celebrity guest goes on a poignant search to trace their family tree with the help of genealogists, historians, and experts. Together, they unlock past mysteries and unbelievable real-life stories across the world and through time. Cutting-edge research tools and billions of digitized records provide surprising insights into the star’s background and illustrate the cultural mosaic that connects us all together. This season features Allison Janney, Zachary Levi (above), Nick Offerman, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, and Bradley Whitford.





