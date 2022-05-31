America’s Got Talent: Season 17 Viewer Votes

Will the 17th season of the America’s Got Talent TV show be NBC’s top summer series? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like America’s Got Talent is cancelled or renewed for season 18. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 17th season episodes of America’s Got Talent here.

An NBC competition series, the America’s Got Talent TV show features an array of individual and group performers including singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists, magicians, and more. The winning act receives a $1 million prize and the chance to headline in the America’s Got Talent Live show in Las Vegas. In season 17, Terry Crews returns as host, and Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofía Vergara are back at the judge’s table. This season promises some of the wildest acts to ever grace the AGT stage.





What do you think? Which season 17 episodes of the AGT TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that America’s Got Talent should be cancelled or renewed for an 18th season on NBC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.