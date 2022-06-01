America’s Got Talent: Season 17 Ratings

The America’s Got Talent TV series has been one of NBC’s top-rated summer series year after year. Will this season be another successful run or, are peacock network viewers ready for something new? Will America’s Got Talent be cancelled or renewed for season 18? Stay tuned.

A competition series, the America’s Got Talent TV show features an array of individual and group performers including singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists, magicians, and more. The winning act receives a $1 million prize and the chance to headline in the America’s Got Talent Live show in Las Vegas. In season 17, Terry Crews returns as host, and Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofía Vergara are back at the judge’s table. This season promises some of the wildest acts to ever grace the AGT stage.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 16 of America’s Got Talent on NBC averaged a 0.81 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.60 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



