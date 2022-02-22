America’s Got Talent: Extreme: Season One Ratings

The original America’s Got Talent TV show has been a big hit for NBC in the summer months for years. So, it’s no surprise that the peacock network would want to try launching another spin-off, America’s Got Talent: Extreme. This new show airs for just four weeks and it’s unclear if a shortened schedule will help or hinder this series from gaining traction in the ratings. Will America’s Got Talent: Extreme be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A talent competition series, the America’s Got Talent: Extreme TV show is a spin-off of the long-running America’s Got Talent series. The judges in the first season are series creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, professional motorsports competitor Travis Pastrana, and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella. AGT’s Terry Crews hosts. The franchise expands with this series which showcases outrageous, unique, and jaw-dropping acts too big to be confined to a theater stage. Acts include feats of gymnastics, heights, fire, vehicles and more. Single contestants or groups vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the title of “AGT: Extreme” champion.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

What do you think? Do you like the America’s Got Talent: Extreme TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?