America’s Got Talent: Extreme: Season Two? Has the NBC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the America’s Got Talent: Extreme TV show is a spin-off of the long-running America’s Got Talent series. The judges in the first season are series creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, professional motorsports competitor Travis Pastrana, and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella. AGT’s Terry Crews hosts. The franchise expands with this series which showcases outrageous, unique, and jaw-dropping acts too big to be confined to a theater stage. Acts include feats of gymnastics, heights, fire, vehicles and more. Single contestants or groups vie for a chance to win a $500,000 prize and the title of “AGT: Extreme” champion.



Season One Ratings

The first season of America’s Got Talent: Extreme averages a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.49 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how America’s Got Talent: Extreme stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 24, 2022, America’s Got Talent: Extreme has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew America’s Got Talent: Extreme for season two? The original AGT series has been very successful for the network during the summer months and NBC needs a show to help fill the Monday night schedule now that The Voice is airing just one cycle a year. While I don’t think this will be a big hit, I think this four-episode show will do well enough in the ratings to be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on America’s Got Talent: Extreme cancellation or renewal news.



