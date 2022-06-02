America’s Got Talent: Season 18? Has the NBC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s the craziest act we’ll see this summer? Has the America’s Got Talent TV show been cancelled or renewed for an 18th season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of America’s Got Talent, season 18. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the America’s Got Talent TV show features an array of individual and group performers including singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists, magicians, and more. The winning act receives a $1 million prize and the chance to headline in the America’s Got Talent Live show in Las Vegas. In season 17, Terry Crews returns as host, and Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofía Vergara are back at the judge’s table. This season promises some of the wildest acts to ever grace the AGT stage.



Season 17 Ratings

The 17th season of America’s Got Talent averages a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.33 million viewers. Compared to season 16, that’s down by 6% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how America’s Got Talent stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 2, 2022, America’s Got Talent has not been cancelled or renewed for an 18th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew America’s Got Talent for season 18? The show has been the peacock network’s top-rated summer series for years. I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on America’s Got Talent cancellation or renewal news.



