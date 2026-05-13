Bachelor in Paradise: Season 11; 2027 Renewal Set for ABC Reality Competition Series

Some more alumni of the Bachelor franchise can pack their bags. ABC has renewed Bachelor in Paradise for an 11th season. The show’s 10th season finished airing in August 2025.

A dating reality series, the Bachelor in Paradise TV show brings previous contestants of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor, and The Golden Bachelorette together in a tropical oasis in Costa Rica. Contestants try to win a big cash prize — and maybe even finally find true love on television. Jesse Palmer serves as the host, and Wells Adams returns as bartender. This time around, Hannah Brown joins in to spice things up as head of Paradise Relations and to introduce the all-new Champagne Lounge. In the 10th season, the cast includes franchise alumni Alexe-Anne “Alexe” Godin, April Kirkwood, Bailey Brown, Brian Autz, Charles “CK” King, Dale Moss, Gary Levingston, Hakeem Moulton, Jack Lencioni, Jeremy Simon, Jessica “Jess” Edwards, Jonathon Johnson, Justin Glaze, Katherine “Kat” Izzo, Kathy Swarts, Keith Gordon, Kim Buike, Kyle Howard, Leslie Fhima, Lexi Young, Natascha Hardee, Ralph “RJ” Johnson, Riquerdy “Ricky” Marinez, Sam McKinney, Spencer Conley, and Zoe McGrady.

Airing on Monday and Tuesday nights, the 10th season of Bachelor in Paradise averaged a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.80 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season nine, that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 10% in viewership.

The renewal was revealed by the network today. The new episodes will begin airing in 2027, likely during the summer months. The premiere date will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Do you look forward to watching episodes of Bachelor in Paradise on ABC? Are you glad it’s been renewed for an 11th season?

